Two illegal immigrants are accused of beating a 20-year-old man on a scooter and stabbing him with a screwdriver in Baltimore, Maryland, police said.

Video from the security system at an ice cream store called Bmore Licks captured the attack, and the alleged perpetrators were later identified as Winston Rivero-Aliendo, 23, and his brother, Wilson Rivero-Aliendo, 27, the Blaze reported.

Video of the attack can be viewed on WEARTV’s website here.

Court documents obtained by a local news outlet alleged that the victim told police he was riding his scooter with friends when the brothers, who were also riding a scooter, ran into him. The victim said his friends ran away, and the two men began beating him while bystanders looked on and cars continued to drive by, according to the report.

At one point during the attack, the victim was able to temporarily escape toward the ice cream shop before the brothers allegedly dragged him out and one stabbed him with a flathead screwdriver, per the report. Then, one of the men allegedly drove his scooter over the victim’s legs, according to the report.

An officer identified scooters that fit the description of the attack and followed the brothers to a McDonald’s parking lot, police said. The pair was later identified as illegal aliens who may have ties to the MS-13 gang.

“One of the brothers admitted to police that they had attacked a black male, but he claimed that he was recovering a scooter that had been reported stolen from a delivery driver at a Popeye’s restaurant,” according to the report. “He also admitted to hitting the man with his hands, feet, and a screwdriver.”

A third person who was not identified reportedly told police the original owner of the scooter organized a group of Venezuelans to look for the stolen scooter with the assistance of a GPS.

The victim told police he bought the scooter on Facebook Marketplace and later found out it was stolen, according to the report.

The brothers were arrested and are facing charges for attempted first-degree murder and second-degree murder, as well as several assault charges.