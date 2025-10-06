WATCH: ICE Gives ‘Ride’ to Cuffed Portland Suspect on Flatbed Cart During Antifa Riots

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) shared a video Sunday of a cuffed suspect being hauled away on a flatbed cart amid the Antifa riots in Portland, Oregon.

The agency said the incident happened in Portland and the video footage shows the suspect spitting on the ground as the cart is being rolled away.

The individual is wearing a black hoodie and also appears to be wearing an orange backpack.

“PORTLAND — Refuse to walk? We’ll give you a ride,” ICE wrote in the caption:

President Donald Trump recently authorized the use of troops to protect any ICE facilities from Antifa, the group he has designated a domestic terrorist organization, Breitbart News reported on September 27. That designation came not long after Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was assassinated while speaking at Utah Valley University on September 10:

One inscription of an unfired shell casing of accused Kirk Assassin, Tyler Robinson, read, “O Bella ciao, bella ciao, bella ciao, ciao, ciao,” per Gov. Spencer Cox (R-UT), an apparent reference to the Italian song “Bella Ciao” idolized in Antifa circles. Another casing inscription read, “Hey Fascist! Catch!” per Cox.

State and city officials later sued the president to halt the deployment of the National Guard to Portland, and Oregon’s Democrat governor, Tina Kotek, refused the help, claiming, “There is no insurrection.”

Despite her claims, Antifa-affiliated mobs have been targeting the ICE facility in Portland, Breitbart News reported Monday, adding local police do “little or nothing to curb the mob.”

The report also said Texas is providing 400 National Guard troops to the federal government after a judge stopped Trump from federalizing several states’ troops to protect the ICE facilities in Portland:

On Saturday, federal Judge Karin Immergut barred Trump from calling out the Oregon and the California National Guard to protect the ICE facility. She claimed that Trump’s use of the National Guard “erases the line between civil and military power” and is a step towards “martial law.” … Late on Sunday, the judge extended the bar to prevent him from calling out any state’s National Guard or moving them to Portland. Trump’s lawyers have filed a related appeal in California’s Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. However, in Portland, federal police forces have begun to chase after and arrest the protestors.

Video footage posted on Sunday shows federal agents dispersing leftist rioters in the city, according to Post Millennial investigative reporter Katie Daviscourt:

She shared another clip on Saturday showing officers holding a detainee on the ground and handcuffing her as she yells, “Fuck you, fascists! Go home! You are the only unwelcome foreigners here! Oregon does not want you here!”

Social media users were quick to respond to the ICE video of the suspect on the cart. One user called it “Cartifa.”

Another person shared an image that resembled an advertisement for Home Depot:

“Taking out the trash!” another user commented.