Trump Authorizes Troops to Protect Portland ICE Facilities from Antifa

President Donald Trump has authorized the use of troops to protect Portland, Oregon, and any Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facilities that are “under siege from attack by Antifa.”

Trump took to Truth Social on Saturday morning to announce the action, which comes at Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s request.

“At the request of Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, I am directing Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, to provide all necessary Troops to protect War ravaged Portland, and any of our ICE Facilities under siege from attack by Antifa, and other domestic terrorists,” Trump wrote.

He emphasized that he is “authorizing Full Force, if necessary.”

Trump designated Antifa a terrorist organization on Monday with an executive order on the heels of the assassination of Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk on September 10.

One inscription of an unfired shell casing of accused Kirk Assassin, Tyler Robinson, read, “O Bella ciao, bella ciao, bella ciao, ciao, ciao,” per Gov. Spencer Cox (R-UT), an apparent reference to the Italian song “Bella Ciao” idolized in Antifa circles. Another casing inscription read, “Hey Fascist! Catch!” per Cox.

During an executive order signing event on Thursday, Vice President JD Vance highlighted a violent anti-ICE riot in Portland over the Summer that led to the siege of an ICE building.

“I believe it was in Oregon where you had a federal building where there were men in black ski masks who were committing acts of violence, who were shutting down a government building,” Vance said.

“These are paid people. This is organized,” Vance added. “They’re committing acts of political terrorism on American soil, and it’s time we had a government that looked out for the American people rather than the people who are committing violence against the American people.”

Trump indicated the federal government would soon be stepping into Portland to restore order.

“These are crazy people, and they’re trying to burn down buildings, including federal buildings,” Trump said.

“But we’re going to get out there, and we’re going to do a pretty big number on those people in Portland that are doing that. They’re professional agitators and anarchists. They’re actually anarchists,” he went on to add.