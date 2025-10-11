A brawl erupted on Thursday inside a Miami-Dade, Florida, Publix and video footage taken at the scene is wild.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office said a fight between two groups broke out around 6:00 p.m. at the store, located at the Colonial Plaza Shopping Center, Local 10 reported.

One of the suspects, identified as 20-year-old Climont Mann, is accused of using a metal shelf during the fight. An arrest report said the incident began when the groups engaged in a verbal altercation.

Video shows Mann, who was shirtless at the time, allegedly approaching someone with the shelf held over his head and smacking it on the floor as people were shouting in the background. He then appeared to hit someone on the ground with it.

Meanwhile, a group of people nearby were yelling at each other:

A deputy reportedly saw the two groups throwing plates and other items at one another, but it remained unclear what the argument was about or how it started.

More video footage shows the fight from another angle as several women beat each other in the self-checkout area. Several people watched in shock as the chaos unfolded, and the front of the store appeared to be trashed as the incident dragged on:

Mann initially faced charges of aggravated battery, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct, but the criminal mischief charge was later dropped. He is being held on a $5,150 bond.

Law enforcement arrived at the store, and “Fire rescue crews also responded and treated people at the scene and took two people to the hospital,” NBC Miami reported.

Social media users were quick to comment on the story, one person writing, “Bro thought it was WWE,” while someone else said, “I mean, if you don’t destroy the store are you even mad?”