Teacher Accused of Sex Crimes in North Carolina Arrested While Working in Florida

Yet another school teacher in the U.S. is accused of sex crimes with a student, this time a 26-year-old elementary teacher out of North Carolina who was arrested on a fugitive warrant in Dade County, Florida.

Jordan Kacie Hawk was arrested for incidents that took place earlier this year when she was a teacher in the school district for Kannapolis, NC, a city of some 60,000 about 40 miles northeast of Charlotte.

She was charged with four counts of indecent liberties with a minor, according to Kannapolis police.

During her court appearance this week, Hawk waived extradition, which means she will be transferred to North Carolina within 30 days, south Florida’s NBC6 reported.

Hawks was apparently teaching at Miami Lakes AK-8 Center, a town of 30,000 about 20 miles northwest of Miami, according to the news outlet.

Kannapolis City Schools released a statement upon news of the arrest:

The individual resigned from the district in the spring of 2025 and has not been employed with Kannapolis City Schools since that time. Upon learning of concerns about the employee’s conduct, district leaders immediately reported the matter to law enforcement and have cooperated fully with the investigation. Because this is an active investigation, and to protect the privacy of the student involved, the district cannot provide additional details.

Teacher-student sexual misconduct, often involving young female perpetrators, appear to be happening with increasing frequently, based on Breitbart’s recent reporting alone.

According to a 2023 report by Psychology Today, rates of alleged sexual abuse represented a 53 percent increase for sexual assault and a 99 percent increase for rape or attempted rape from the last report in 2015-2016.

“However, as these statistics are based only upon official reports, they may greatly underestimate the scope of the problem, as (a previous study) found that only 6 percent of students officially reported the educator sexual misconduct they experienced,” the magazine reported.

