Washington, DC: 12 People Shot Over 9-Hour Time Frame

Twelve people were shot in Washington, DC, over a nine-hour time frame that began at approximately 5:30 p.m. Friday.

FOX News reported the violence began when a teenage girl was shot at about 5:30 Friday afternoon and was followed 15 minutes later by a teenage boy being shot.

A man on 16th Street was shot just two hours later and a five-year-old boy was shot around 8:20 p.m. WUSA 9 reported the 5-year-old’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Shortly thereafter, five people were shot near the Howard University campus as a homecoming event was ongoing. FOX 5 noted that two people, both 19 years of age, were arrested in connection with the shooting(s) near Howard.

Later in the night, “two men were reportedly shot on Benning Road in the city’s northeast area” and, wrapping up the nine-hour time frame Saturday morning, “another man was critically injured after being shot on Hiatt Place in the northwest.” FOX 5 pointed out that the man was shot numerous times and that two black males were wanted as suspects in the incident.

