Police: Several Killed When Florida Driver Plows into Ybor City Crowd

Several people were killed when a driver crashed into them as they enjoyed a night out in a Tampa, Florida, neighborhood early Saturday.

Tampa Police said four people died and 11 were injured during the incident in Ybor City that began around 12:30 a.m. when officers saw two vehicles street racing, Fox 13 reported.

One of the cars drove onto I-275 Southbound and a law enforcement air unit tracked it. Moments later, Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Troopers tracked the vehicle to Nebraska Avenue and Palm Avenue. They tried to perform a PIT maneuver, but the vehicle went down 7th Avenue which is a busy area.

The officers then ended their pursuit of the car because it was too dangerous in that area, Bay News 9 reported.

“Authorities said the driver then driver lost control and crashed into a Bradley’s and hit over a dozen people. A witness says the victims were on the bar’s patio,” the outlet stated.

Eleven people were injured as a result and three died at the scene while a fourth person died at the hospital.

Video footage shows officers working to clear the area and a wrecked vehicle sitting against a building:

The suspect in the case was identified as 22-year-old Silas Sampson. He is being charged with vehicular homicide and FHP said more felony charges are expected.

“What happened this morning was a senseless tragedy. Our hearts are with the loved ones of the victims and all those who were impacted. Reckless driving put innocent lives in danger. The Tampa Police Department and the Florida Highway Patrol are committed to seeking justice for the victims and their families,” Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said, according to Tampa Bay 28.

Authorities are currently investigating to determine more about the incident.

One man who was at the scene of the crash told a reporter, “I was right there about to sit down with the pizza and it just happened. Tables went everywhere, chairs went everywhere, some bodies went everywhere. It was pretty bad.”

According to Bercaw, all of the victims were adults.

“They were out in Ybor, having a good time, expecting to go home safely. And a careless, reckless driver takes everybody’s lives in his hands and just ended this night in a situation that’s never going to be the same for these individuals,” the police chief added.