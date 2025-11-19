Watch Live: How the Trump Admin Is Restoring Law & Order in Democrat High-Crime Cities

The House Judiciary Subcommittee on Oversight holds a hearing on the efforts by the Trump administration to restore law and order in Democrat-run high-crime cities on Wednesday, November 19.

“Democrat-run cities and their soft-on-crime policies have enabled violent crime to rise unchecked,” the committee noted.

Earlier this year President Donald Trump federalized the Washington, DC, police to address rampant crime and has called up the National Guard in other high-crime areas, despite constant judicial activism trying to block his moves to protect Americans.