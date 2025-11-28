Police: Florida Gym Teacher Sent Obscene Photos to 13-Year-Old Student

A 22-year-old gym teacher at a Christian school in Florida has been arrested for allegedly sending seductive photos to a 13-year-old middle school student.

Osceola County Sheriff’s Office detectives this week arrested Yezmar Angeanis Ramos-Figueroa and charged her with “distributing obscene material to a minor and transmitting harmful material to a minor,” according to the office.

Both are felonies.

Ramos-Figueroa worked at Central Pointe Christian Academy, a private K-12 institution with several campuses near Orlando. The suspect worked at its middle school in Kissimmee, about 20 miles south of that city.

According to a statement on Wednesday by the sheriff:

Detectives were notified by the victim’s mother of the inappropriate contact, in mid-October. After talking to the victim, detectives obtained text messages and photographs sent to the victim’s phone by Ms. Ramos-Figueroa. Ms. Ramos-Figueroa met with detectives this morning and was interviewed. She admitted to texting and sending a picture to the victim, who is a minor. She has been transported and booked into the Osceola County jail.

It has not been released or reported whether the victim was boy or a girl.

The gym teacher’s Facebook page remains up under the name “Yezmar A. Ramos,” which contains numerous photographs the Daily Mail featured in its coverage.

Ramos-Figueroa is currently being held on $10,000 bond at the Osceola County Jail. If found guilty, each felony carries a maxim charge of five years in prison, according to the Daily Mail.

As Breitbart News has been regularly reporting. sexual misconduct between teachers

and students, including another gym teacher this month in Colorado who allegedly stalked her young victim after their sexual relationship ended.

Many of the incidences reported by Breitbart News this year involve female teachers still in their 20s. Sending suggestive photos is often the beginning of a grooming process used by such predatory educators, such cases reveal.

According to one report, misconduct has been steadily increasing since at least 2008, representing a 250 percent increase by 2017.

According to a 2023 report by Psychology Today, rates of alleged sexual abuse involving educators showed a 53 percent increase for sexual assault and a 99 percent increase for rape or attempted rape from the last report in 2015-2016.

The actual rate may be even more, according to the magazine.

“However, as these statistics are based only upon official reports, they may greatly underestimate the scope of the problem, as (a previous study) found that only 6 percent of students officially reported the educator sexual misconduct they experienced,” the magazine reported.

Contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the author of the New York Times best seller House of Secrets, which documents one of the worst cases of child sexual abuse in U.S. history, and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.