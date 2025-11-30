A New York City woman who is apparently as tough as nails has been hired to protect a McDonald’s restaurant in Queens from unruly teenagers.

The “McBouncer” is identified as Claudia Zanabria, who already worked at the location on Metropolitan Avenue in Forest Hills, the New York Post reported Sunday.

Zanabria fought and won her battle against stage three rectal cancer and has been chosen for the bouncer role because she is considered the establishment’s “toughest” worker.

When speaking about her role and the teenagers that have caused trouble, she said, “This generation is really different … they push me, they disrespect me,” adding that they have also disrespected police officers who have already been called to the establishment 15 times this year.

There have reportedly been assaults and other violent incidents at the restaurant, and Zanabria explained that the teens flee the area before law enforcement can arrive to stop them.

Social media users shared their thoughts on the Post article, with one person writing, “This is disgusting! This is what happens when there are no consequences for their actions.”

It is not the first time New Yorkers have been victimized by teenagers. In 2015, four teen girls beat another teen at a Brooklyn McDonald’s until she crawled under a table, per Breitbart News.

The outlet said video of the four teens showed them beating the victim while others cheered.

“After the beating ended, one member of the crowd said, ‘Yo, she’s dead. It’s a murder,'” the outlet continued, noting the victim went to the hospital suffering from black eyes and bruises.

A mob of teenagers attacked an off-duty firefighter in Queens in 2021, and in August, Breitbart News reported a gang of teenagers stabbed to death a 14-year-old boy on a Bronx playground.

When speaking of her position at the McDonald’s and how the young people react to her keeping it on lockdown, Zanabria told the Post, “They do everything to me, boys and girls, and try to get in. I don’t hit back, but I call the police.”