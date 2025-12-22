Seattle: Repeat Criminal Offender Reportedly Gouges Elderly Woman’s Eye Out

A repeat criminal offender allegedly randomly gouged an elderly woman’s eye out in Seattle after bashing her in the head with a board.

The horrifying incident occurred this month outside the King County Courthouse in Downtown Seattle when 75-year-old Jeanette Marken was randomly struck in the head with a bolt-riddled piece of wood, allegedly by 42-year-old Fale Vaigalepa Pea — a repeat criminal offender. Marken was left permanently blind in her right eye as a result.

Police bodycam later showed officers recognizing the criminal by name, reportedly due to his past offenses.

“Is that Fale Pea?” one officer asked in the bodycam video.

“He’s notorious for random assaults on Third [Avenue],” another responded.

After an EMT asked about the criminal, the officer said, “He’s a regular. He usually punches. I guess today he decided to escalate from his usual.”

According to the New York Post, the offender was “slapped with an assault charge over the latest incident, has racked up a long list of prior arrests for assault, property destruction and unlawful use of weapons.”

“He was booked eight times this year alone in the King County jail, but none of them resulted in felony charges, records show,” the outlet added.

The victim’s family was outraged at the offender being on the streets and wondered “what the hell is wrong” with Seattle’s law enforcement.

“She remembers the shock, the pain, the fear of suddenly not being able to see,” Marken’s son, Andrius Dyrikis, said on a GoFundMe page. “Strangers, people I will always be grateful for, rushed to help her, but she could only hear their voices. Her vision in her right eye was gone, and she was losing too much blood. At the hospital, we learned she had multiple fractures in her face, skull and nose … and that the damage to her right eye was permanent. She will never see from that eye again.”

“For a woman who worked every day to support herself and her family, this attack took more than her health. It stole her independence, her ability to work, and the sense of safety she once had. Now even the simplest tasks are difficult. She faces a long road of surgeries, recovery, and emotional healing,” he added.

