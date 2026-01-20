Justice Dept. to Interrogate Tim Walz, Four Other Top Minnesota Democrats

The Department of Justice has subpoenaed five top Democrats in Minnesota to question them on the legality of their opposition to the federal enforcement of immigration law.

The New York Times reported:

Federal prosecutors issued subpoenas on Tuesday to at least five Democratic officials in Minnesota, ramping up the Justice Department’s investigation into their response to the Trump administration’s aggressive immigration crackdown in the state, according to two people familiar with the matter. The subpoenas sought documents from Gov. Tim Walz, Mayor Jacob Frey of Minneapolis and Mayor Kaohly Her of St. Paul related to their policies on immigration enforcement efforts in the state. Two Minnesota prosecutors, Keith Ellison, the state attorney general, and Mary Moriarty, the Hennepin County attorney, were also sent similar subpoenas.

The investigation is supercharged by the Democrats’ behind-the-scenes support for the mobs that harass federal enforcement officers and pro-enforcement demonstrations.

“You’ve got to get rid of sanctuary cities,” President Donald Trump told reporters at a Tuesday press conference.

But underneath the anti-ICE efforts, the top Democratic officials may also be implicated by hidden cooperation with the Somali-run welfare fraud throughout Minnesota.

The fraud has been so huge that the proceeds may have been shared throughout the Democratic Party’s senior leaders and activist apparatus in Minnesota.

Walz “may be complicit in it,” Noem told a gaggle of reporters at the White House in mid-January. She said:

We are there in surge operations because of the largest fraud scheme in American history. We had people stealing from taxpayers, stealing funds away from the most vulnerable individuals in this country, people who needed mental health services, developmental services, autism daycare. Instead, individuals came in — much from the Somalian community — and stole dollars from those people who needed it, and put it in their own pockets and enriched themselves. Did it right under Governor Walz’s nose and we believe that he didn’t just know about it, that he may be complicit in it as well.

In November, a long article on Minnesota politics in the New York Times acknowledged the “genuinely stunning fraud scandal, recently revealed, that happened on Walz’s watch.”