Virginia: Democrat DA Wants Not Guilty Plea Due to ‘Insanity’ for Suspect in Brutal Murder Case

The office of Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano, a Virginia Democrat, is pursuing a not guilty plea for a man accused of violently murdering a husband while he slept next to his wife.

The plea would be by “reason of insanity” in the case involving the accused, 36-year-old Joshua Danehower, and the victim, 32-year-old Gret Glyer, WUSA reported on Friday.

The suspect has undergone psychiatric evaluation and an upcoming hearing should determine which mental health facility Danehower will go to.

The heinous crime occurred in 2022 when Glyer was shot 10 times while sleeping next to his wife. She and their children were not hurt. Glyer was the CEO of the nonprofit DonorSee that helped donors give directly to the needy.

The victim’s family members argue the evidence in the case shows Danehower had planned the killing. The victim’s sister, Gizan, pointed out Danehower wrote out a plan for the killing, saying, “He knew the difference between right and wrong.”

She told NBC Washington, “This was not a temporary break with reality. This was a targeted killing of an innocent person in cold blood. Without criminal charges he only needs to be medicated enough to be released back into society where he will not be held accountable for his actions.”

In a social media post on Friday, the Charlie Kirk Show Producer Blake Neff said Descano is a “Soros DA” and the insanity plea was “horseshit.”

His post showed photos of the suspect and Descano:

Glyer’s family said Friday they want the judge to reject the plea in light of the evidence.

“While the motive is unknown, court documents revealed that Danehower had some sort of relationship with Glyer’s wife, Heather, before she got married. Glyer’s family said that after going on one date with Heather a decade earlier, Danehower was insistent on reconnecting. They added that the year of Glyer’s death, he and Heather attended church. Danehower happened to be a church member,” the WUSA report stated.

In 2025, Descano was criticized for making a lenient deal with an illegal migrant accused of strangling a woman, Breitbart News reported.

Descano’s campaign website claimed he wanted to make Fairfax County “a safe, fair, and just place for everyone.”

Democrats in the Virginia state legislature recently put forth a bill that included “proposals to effectively eliminate minimum sentencing for manslaughter, rape, possession and distribution of child pornography, assaulting a law enforcement officer, and other repeat violent felonies,” according to Fox News.