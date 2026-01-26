Trump Talks Cooperation with Tim Walz in Minnesota While ICE Operations and Fraud Investigations Continue

President Donald Trump and his officials are releasing conciliatory messages after a weekend when another street activist was killed in a Minneapolis scuffle caused by Democrat-backed, anti-enforcement crowds.

“Governor Tim Walz called me with the request to work together with respect to Minnesota. It was a very good call, and we, actually, seemed to be on a similar wavelength,” Trump declared Monday morning, one day after Walz portrayed federal ICE officials as Adolf Hitler’s Gestapo agents.

Trump continued:

I told Governor Walz that I would have Tom Homan call him, and that what we are looking for are any and all Criminals that they have in their possession. The Governor, very respectfully, understood that, and I will be speaking to him in the near future. He was happy that Tom Homan was going to Minnesota, and so am I! We have had such tremendous SUCCESS in Washington, DC, Memphis, Tennessee, and New Orleans, Louisiana, and virtually every other place that we have “touched” and, even in Minnesota, Crime is way down, but both Governor Walz and I want to make it better!

Trump’s comment — “we are looking for are any and all [migrant] Criminals that they have in their possession” — may be a compromise offer where Trump gives up on plans to detain illegals and investigate the Democrats’ alleged fraud crimes.

Or it may be just more diplomacy amid the Democrats’ media-magnified campaign to push federal law enforcement out of the Democrat-run city.

But the federal investigations are also being pushed by Trump’s officials.

“Tom Homan will be managing ICE Operations on the ground in Minnesota to continue arresting the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens,” said a statement by Karoline Leavitt, Trump’s press secretary. “In addition, Tom will coordinate with those leading investigations into the massive, widespread fraud that has resulted in billions of taxpayer dollars being stolen from law-abiding citizens in Minnesota.”

Homan’s role “is good news for peace, safety, and accountability in Minneapolis,” said Kristi Noem, Secretary at the Department of Homeland Security, who also spotlighted the Democrats’ huge corruption scandal in Minnesota:

I have worked closely with Tom over the last year and he has been a major asset to our team — his experience and insight will help us in our wide-scale fraud investigations, which have robbed Americans, and will help us to remove even more public safety threats and violent criminal illegal aliens off the streets of Minneapolis. We continue to call on the leadership in Minnesota to allow for state and local partnership in our public safety mission. Thank you, Mr. President.

In Minnesota, Democrats are working with Antifa attackers to provoke, blame, and escalate their massive resistance to the federal law enforcement agencies who are investigating the Somali-linked welfare fraud projects and are arresting thousands of illegal migrants.

Administration officials and some GOP leaders are countering this strategy by minimizing violence in the streets — and by spotlighting the growing evidence that Democratic Party officials know about and profit from the massive welfare fraud in many states.

However, the establishment media is almost entirely on the Democrats’ side in the narrative fight, so it downplays the violent, lawless nature of the left’s street resistance strategy and Democrat officials’ extensive ties to the taxpayer fraud.

Walz’s Antifa-style campaign is an indirect attack on Trump’s low-migration national economic strategy and his 2026 policy on affordability.

Under Trump’s low-migration policies, Americans’ wages are up, housing costs are down, inflation is declining, transport costs are shrinking, crime is dropping, and corporations are spending heavily to help Americans become more productive and earn more wages for each working hour.