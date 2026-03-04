Two alleged shooters are now under arrest in connection with Sunday morning’s shooting in Cincinnati, and both suspects are barred from gun possession due to prior criminal convictions.

Breitbart News reported that shots rang out in Cincinnati’s Riverfront Live music venue just before 1:00 a.m. Sunday, leaving nine people wounded.

No suspects were immediately described or apprehended when the shooting occurred. However, on Monday night, 24-year-old Franeek Cobb and 29-year-old Derrick Long were both charged in connection with the shooting, according to FOX 19.

WLMT noted that Cobb and Long were identified via “a review of surveillance footage from Riverfront Live.” Both men are now “federally charged with illegally possessing a firearm or ammunition as a convicted felon.”

U.S. Attorney Dominick S. Gerace commented on the arrests, saying, “Our top priority is protecting our communities and holding accountable those who threaten them. If you pull a trigger in an illegal act of violence or otherwise illegally possess a firearm or ammunition, rest assured we will do everything we can to send you to federal prison.”

