Watch Live: Department of Justice Holds Press Conference on WHCD Shooting

The Department of Justice holds a press conference to update the media on the shooting Saturday at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner on Monday, April 27.
The shooting appears to have been a failed assassination attempt, with the suspect writing in a manifesto that he intended to target President Donald Trump and other members of his administration.
The president spoke to the media on Saturday night after the dinner was canceled, calling for Americans to reconcile their differences and reject violence.
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