An Iowa mother is accused of lacing a holiday lasagna with opioids in the hopes of causing a pregnant relative to suffer a miscarriage, law enforcement said.

Amber Snow, 36, allegedly mixed oxycodone into the Italian dish and took it to the pregnant relative’s family a few days after Christmas last year, the New York Post reported, citing the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office.

The dish was “intended to cause a miscarriage to a pregnancy of a woman in the family that received the lasagna,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The pregnant woman’s family called authorities in January about a “family size” pan of lasagna they believe had been laced with drugs.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation tested the pasta dish for drugs and found it contained oxycodone, which is a schedule II narcotic, CBS2 Iowa reported.

Investigators searched Snow’s devices and found internet searches related to the incident, as well as messages to a suspected co-conspirator. The sheriff’s office said more arrests are anticipated.

While it is unclear if the pregnant woman consumed any of the lasagna, the baby was not harmed, law enforcement confirmed. Officials did not specify if the baby has been born yet.

Police said Snow shares a minor child with a member of the pregnant woman’s family. That relative was aware the lasagna was tainted and did not want her mother to deliver it, according to the report.

Police did not disclose a potential motive for Snow wanting the relative lose her baby.

