Sixth Family Member to Plead Guilty in Massive Minnesota Fraud Scandal

A sixth family member in Minnesota’s Somali community is expected to plead guilty in the massive Feeding Our Future fraud scandal that rocked the nation.

According to reports, Gandi Mohamed is the sixth member of the Mohamed family to go down in the Feeding our Future scandal, after the family was charged as part of a 47-count indictment over two years ago.

“Included in the indictment were Gandi Mohamed, brother Suleman Mohamed, sister Ikram Mohamed, mother Fadumo Yusuf, sister Aisha Hussein, Ikram’s husband Shakur Abdisalam, and – the only unrelated culprit – Ikram’s friend Sahra Osman,” per Fox 9 Minneapolis, which reported:

Prosecutors say the group claimed to have served millions of meals at sites under the sponsorship of Feeding our Future, pocketing $14 million from the federal child nutrition program in the process.

At the center of the controversy is Attorney General Keith Ellison, who met with members of the family in 2021, where they asked for more funding but brought up supporting political candidates who will serve their interests as well.

WATCH — VP Vance Hosts First Meeting of President Trump’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud:

“The only way that we can protect what we have is by inserting ourselves into the political arena. Putting our votes where it needs to be. But most importantly, putting our dollars in the right place. And supporting candidates that will fight to protect our interests,” one Somali community member said during the meeting, prompting Ellison to agree.

Ellison, however, has pleaded ignorance, claiming to know nothing of the fraudsters at the time of the meeting.

“I did nothing for them and took nothing from them,” he asserted.

However, the House Oversight Committee asserted that both Ellison and Gov. Tim Walz (D) were aware of widespread fraud in the state’s federally funded welfare programs but did nothing about it, going after whistleblowers instead of addressing the actual issue at hand.

WATCH — “They’re Complicit”: Trump Targets Walz, Omar, Ellison in Minnesota Fraud Crackdown:

“Testimony obtained by the Committee reveals that Gov. Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison were aware of widespread fraud in social service programs, lied about their knowledge of the fraud, and retaliated against employees who dared to raise concerns,” Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said in a statement, asserting that the two officials “handed over billions in taxpayer dollars to fraudsters and threw their own state employees under the bus.”

President Donald Trump also concluded that the Biden administration knew about the widespread fraud in Minnesota and did nothing about it either.