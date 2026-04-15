In yet another example of the continuing epidemic of educator sexual misconduct in the U.S., a 37-year-old Florida math teacher has been arrested for a allegedly having sexual relationship with a minor high school student after the boy confessed to his parents his “girlfriend” was his math teacher.

Kirsten Rose, 37, a teacher at Cocoa Beach High School, was arrested last Friday, five months after she started chatting with the boy outside classroom hours on Instagram in November, according to court documents reported by local news outlets.

The relationship, according to Brevard County Sheriff’s authorities, continued into the new year and escalated into the two having sex in February and March.

The secret affair began to emerge when the boy’s parents became curious after their son came home late from work one night, saying he was with his “girlfriend” but without identifying her.

When they learned the location of the girl, they realized “he was at home that was unknown to them,” the CBS affiliate in Palm Beach reported.

After the boy’s parents pressed him, the student finally admitted he was in a relationship with his teacher, investigators said.

Cocoa Beach is located on the Atlantic coast just south of the Kennedy Space Center.

The arrest represent yet another case in the persistent cavalcade of school personnel charged with criminal sexual conduct with minors in districts both large and small in the U.S.

Rose has been charged with five counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor and is being held at the Brevard County Jail.

Her arraignment is set for May 5.

Authorities have not revealed the age of the student yet or what year he was in high school.

The investigation remains ongoing, with the Sheriff’s office asking anyone who may have additional information on the teacher to contact its Special Victims unit.

As Breitbart News has been exclusively reporting, leading researchers say that a culture of permissiveness, reluctance to report fellow teachers and the use of social media and the inter net has been fueling what they called “rampant” educator sexual misconduct in the past two decades in the United States.

While typically it is relationships between adult female teachers and teen boys under the age of consent that generate the salacious headlines, national studies show almost nine out of ten cases are perpetrated by male teachers, coaches and other school employees.

Researchers told Breitbart that in cases involving female teachers, perpetrators use sexual grooming methods to attract student, while male perpetrators groom females with a relationship based on “love” that leads to criminal sexual assault.

Charol Shakeshaft, the country’s leading researcher on the problem, called the number of cases of educator sexual misconduct in United States schools “100 times worse” than the highly publicized pedophile sex scandal that hit the Catholic church in recent decades.

Veteran crime writer Lowell Cauffiel is the award-winning author of the New York Times true crime best seller House of Secrets , which documents one of the worst cases of child sex abuse in U.S. history, and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.