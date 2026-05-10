A man in his early thirties was stabbed while riding a New York City train on Saturday, and police are still investigating.

The victim was on a J train traveling through the 111th Street station just after 3:30 p.m. when the incident happened, the New York Post reported.

A woman who has yet to be identified allegedly stabbed him twice in his thigh before fleeing the train at an unknown stop, a New York City Police Department (NYPD) spokesperson told the outlet. The weapon used in the reported attack was also unknown.

The suspect was believed to be between 30 and 40 years old. The victim was able to exit the train at the Norwood Avenue station and alert police officers to the situation.

“The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Police have not revealed if the suspect and the victim knew each other before the attack,” ABC 7 reported Saturday.

The news comes as New York City has long grappled with violence in its transit system.

“This incident comes two days after serial maniac Rhamell Burke — a 32-year-old troublemaker who has been arrested four times since February — pushed an elderly man to his death down subway stairs in Manhattan shortly after being held in Bellevue Hospital for just an hour for a NYPD-requested psychiatric exam,” the Post article continued.

In 2022, a homeless man was arrested for fatally slashing an individual in the neck while riding the city’s subway. More recently, officials shared body camera footage of the moment a man accused of slashing three elderly people with a machete in New York City’s Grand Central Station was fatally shot during an altercation with police, according to Breitbart News.

Above ground, police said a teenager was stabbed near the city’s famous Times Square in April, taking wounds to his back, hip, and abdomen.

“The young man was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. Police are still investigating and have not yet arrested any suspects in the case,” the Breitbart News article read.