Police: Teenager Stabbed Near NYC’s Times Square Is in Stable Condition

Police said a teenager became the victim of a stabbing near New York City’s Times Square late Sunday, but it remained unclear if the incident was targeted or random.

The incident happened just before 9:30 p.m. near West 39th Street and 8th Avenue when the 18-year-old was stabbed in the back, hip, and slashed in his abdomen, the New York Post reported Monday.

The young man was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. Police are still investigating and have not yet arrested any suspects in the case.

An image taken at the scene showed an officer holding the arm of a young person:

It was not the first time such violence has happened in the area that is a major tourist attraction of Democrat-run New York City.

In 2024, a man was accused of stabbing a tourist near Times Square. The suspect was seated in a wheeled walker before getting up while brandishing a knife. He was then accused of lunging at a pair of tourists walking past, apparently stabbing one of them:

Another incident happened in November when a 23-year-old man was killed in Times Square after he was attacked with a baseball bat and stabbed. Police launched a search for three suspects, according to Breitbart News.

The following month, two suspects were arrested after the deadly incident, the outlet said:

Paul Ohore and Alagie Jatta, two “brutes” from the Bronx borough of New York, were arrested by law enforcement on Tuesday and charged with murder for the deadly assault of Daevon Silva, a 23-year-old man from Rhode Island. Silva, a Pawtucket resident, was attacked with a bat and then stabbed in the back and right leg around 1:00 A.M. on November 24 in what may have been a drug-related incident.

Times Square is designated a “Gun-Free Zone” where three people were shot in August, Breitbart News reported.