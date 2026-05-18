Maryland: Conservatives Demand Federal Review After 400,000 Flawed Ballots Mailed to Voters

Republicans in Maryland are asking for a review of voter rolls after a major problem regarding ballots that also drew the attention of President Donald Trump.

Maryland’s conservative Freedom Caucus is demanding action from state election officials after 400,000 primary voters who asked for mail-in ballots got the ballot of the wrong party, Fox News reported Monday.

In a statement on Saturday, the caucus detailed the issue:

The Maryland Democrats and the bureaucrats over at the Board of Elections have proven once again that they are the biggest purveyors of voter suppression tactics in the state of Maryland. After it was brought to light that roughly 400,000 mail-in ballots were sent out incorrectly, voters who received these flawed ballots will now receive a second ballot according to the state. Many people’s mail-in votes could be erroneously submitted using the old ballot and their vote suppressed because of the negligence of the Maryland Board of Elections and the Maryland Democrats.

The group said it has “repeatedly” tried to secure the vote in the state and prevent such problems.

“The Secure the Vote bill was not even given a committee vote by House Democrats this year. This mail-in ballot catastrophe is further eroding trust in our elections in the state of Maryland,” the caucus continued:

Now, the Freedom Caucus is calling on Secretary of the Election Board, Jared DeMarinis, to release the state’s voter rolls to federal officials “so a proper audit can be conducted to determine the sources of the mistake” and cautioned against reissuing 400,000 more ballots.

The caucus also wants to know how state officials will differentiate between the first and second batch.

“With 400,000 double ballots in circulation, we need to be absolutely sure that there is one vote, one person,” the group declared.

In a social media post on Saturday, President Donald Trump weighed in on the issue, writing, “THE SAVE AMERICA ACT MUST BE PASSED, NOW. Use the Housing and FISA Bills to get it done! Maryland just had 500,000 Fake Mail-In Ballots revealed. We cannot, as a Country, put up with this any longer!!! Voter I.D., and Proof of Citizenship, must be approved, NOW. Crooked Mail-In Voting must be stopped!!! PUT IT ALL IN THE HOUSING AND FISA BILLS. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

In March, the White House called the SAVE America Act, which would require proof of citizenship to register to vote, “one of the most critical pieces of legislation in our nation’s history,” according to Breitbart News.

Vice President JD Vance has also urged conservatives to be more involved in the process to get the SAVE America Act passed.

In a statement regarding the Maryland ballots, DeMarinis said, “With over 500,000 voters requesting mail-in ballots, we want to eliminate any doubt in its integrity or accuracy; that is why I have arranged the sending of replacement ballots,” adding that his office was working to ensure voters knew how to cast their ballot.

The Fox report note that “Taylor Print & Visual Impressions (TPVI), Inc., the vendor, admitted the error and apologized.”