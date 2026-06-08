An illegal alien who entered the United States under the Biden administration has been convicted of raping a 13-year-old girl in Palm Beach County, Florida, last year.

Last week a jury convicted 36-year-old illegal alien Santo Martinez Varela of Honduras on four counts of sexual battery against a 13-year-old girl, one count of lewd or lascivious molestation, and one count of false imprisonment.

According to prosecutors, on the night of January 2, 2025, the girl was near a bike trail in Okeeheelee Park when she sat and was using her cellphone. While she was sitting, the girl said Varela came walking toward her, threw her to the ground into the bushes, and began raping her.

The girl said she fought Varela, who tried to tie her hands behind her back during the assault. Varela then fled the scene but was located and arrested by police days later. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged a detainer against Varela the day after his arrest.

“Santos Omar Martinez-Varela, an illegal criminal alien from Honduras, was arrested in Palm Beach County on charges of sexual battery on a minor and false imprisonment,” a spokesperson for ICE told WPBF 25 News. “ICE lodged a detainer on Martinez-Varela on January 12, 2025, following his arrest.”

Police have since linked Varela to an armed robbery and kidnapping that occurred in December 2024 in West Palm Beach, as well as a robbery in January 2025.

Varela remains in Palm Beach County Jail. His sentencing is set for later this month.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.