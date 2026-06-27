Pennsylvania authorities have charged two juveniles in the case of a huge warehouse fire that displaced multiple neighbors in Allentown.

The two were arrested and face charges including arson, recklessly endangering another person, conspiracy, and causing a catastrophe, ABC 6 reported Friday.

The six-alarm fire at the former furniture factory erupted just before 9:00 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of North Front Street. The blaze spread to eight homes, destroying six of them.

The warehouse was identified as the century-old American Atelier building, per WFMZ. The blaze drew a huge response from emergency crews, who were still working to clean up in the aftermath almost 48 hours later.

“City officials say they are working to ensure the building is brought down safely. Demolition was initially expected to wrap up Friday, but the discovery of new hot spots has pushed the timeline back to Saturday,” the outlet said.

Video footage recorded near the factory showed the building in shambles:

One firefighter suffered a minor injury at the scene but no one else reported being hurt, according to the ABC article. However, several families were displaced and left to pick up the pieces.

Neighbor Robert Velez has lived on North Front Street for over 30 years and said he and his wife were forced to move in with relatives due to the situation.

“This is my home,” he stated, then said of his wife, “She’s really devastated. She wants to come back home.”

Thirty adults and six children were displaced and are receiving help from the Red Cross, according to NBC Philadelphia.

“The old factory was set to be demolished making way for redevelopment after being vacant for years. An investigation into this fire is still ongoing,” the report stated.

Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk said, “Our hearts go out to those families. We’re there with you. We’re praying for you. It affected an entire neighborhood indirectly. I’m incredibly grateful and incredibly proud of the Allentown firefighters.”

The two suspects were not identified due to their young ages, and officials said their case will proceed through the juvenile system.