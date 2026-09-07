Democrat leaders in New York are reportedly staying quiet about a case involving a former deputy police commissioner in Westchester County who allegedly drove her son to a gang drive-by on June 29 in the Bronx.

The case surrounds former Mount Vernon Deputy Police Commissioner Jennifer Lackard, her ex-convict husband, James Lackard, and their 20-year-old son, Chase Lackard, the New York Post reported Monday.

Jennifer Lackard and her husband were accused of driving their son, who is a reputed gang member, to court for a hearing and going around the block until they saw a person who was a reported gang rival.

Images showed the female suspect:

Their son was accused of firing from inside the vehicle, but he missed the target before the family fled the area. The trio was arrested and charged following the incident.

Now, the Post said Democrats in the region have refused to condemn the ex-police official, purportedly “because the suburban city is a coveted party stronghold,” but Republicans are speaking out:

“Democrats are the first to preach ‘no one is above the law’ until it screws them politically,” Republican National Committee spokeswoman Natalie Baldassarre told The Post. “This thug-hugging mom had no business being a police commissioner and any official who covered for her should be held to account.” Yet, nearly a dozen prominent New York Democrats asked to comment on the scandal declined or ignored inquiries by The Post — while others only addressed it in generic terms.

Text messages reportedly linked the mother and son to the shooting, NBC New York reported in August.

“No one was injured in the shooting, but prosecutors said Chase Lackard is a known gang member and one of the people in the targeted group was part of a rival gang,” the outlet continued.

Video footage shows Jennifer Lackard in handcuffs as she walked with police officers:

One of only two Democrats to comment to the Post was a spokesperson for Gov. Kathy Hochul’s (D) office, who said the governor’s main focus is public safety.

“Those entrusted with keeping New Yorkers safe must be held to the highest ethical and professional standards, and anyone whose actions jeopardize the critical mission of law enforcement must be investigated and held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” the spokesperson added.