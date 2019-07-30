Police Seeking Woman Accused of Urinating on Potatoes in Walmart

Police are searching for a woman accused of urinating on a bin of potatoes after entering a Western Pennsylvania Walmart.

The West Mifflin Police Department posted photos of the woman on Thursday to their Twitter account hoping someone could identify the person responsible for defiling the potatoes.

The woman allegedly urinated on the potato bin and left the store shortly after. Photos of the woman show someone with long, dark hair, a cellphone, a purse, and what appeared to be earbuds.

A representative for Walmart told WPXI that a store employee caught the woman in the act.

“The safety of our customers is a top priority for us. This type of obscene conduct is outrageous and we immediately disposed of the affected products and sanitized the area to ensure its cleanliness and safety for our customers,” the representative said in a statement.

“We’re working with the West Mifflin Police Department to find the responsible party and have them prosecuted,” the statement continued.

This type of incident is latest in a string of crimes where people have defiled common grocery store items in an attempt to get their 15 minutes of fame whether it be in the news or on social media.

But the people who committed these acts have not gotten away without facing the consequences.

A 15-year-old from Texas was arrested this month for spitting in a bottle of Arizona iced tea before putting it back on a shelf, and a 36-year-old man from Louisiana was also arrested this month after he was caught on camera licking a carton of Blue Bell ice cream with his finger after pulling it off the grocery store’s shelf.

The woman who reportedly started the trend of defiling frozen desserts after a video of her went viral on Twitter was also arrested and charged as a juvenile since she is under the age of 18.