Lloyd Blankfein Says He Would ‘Bury the Hatchet’ with Elizabeth Warren

“If I could, I would just bury the hatchet,” Blankfein said in an interview on CNBC Tuesday.

Surprised to be featured in Sen Warren’s campaign ad, given the many severe critics she has out there. Not my candidate, but we align on many issues. Vilification of people as a member of a group may be good for her campaign, not the country. Maybe tribalism is just in her DNA. — Lloyd Blankfein (@lloydblankfein) November 14, 2019

Blankfein ran Goldman from 2006 until retiring at the end of 2018. He is now senior chairman of the firm.

Blankfein was one of the billionaires featured in her latest political ad, which aired on CNBC on Thursday. The ad calls for a wealth tax and features clips of billionaires criticizing Warren. Warren ran the ad after several weeks of criticizing and responding to criticism from Wall Street billionaire Leon Cooperman.