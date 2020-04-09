Cincinnati Buildings to Light Up Blue for Coronavirus Frontline Workers

Cincinnati, Ohio, is lighting up blue on Thursday evening to support health care workers and essential employees during the coronavirus pandemic.

The “Cincinnati” sign at Duke Energy Center, Fountain Square, and other buildings will go blue in honor of the national #LightItBlue campaign starting at 8 pm on Thursday, WLWT reported.

The national #LightItBlue campaign is asking venues and businesses across the country to turn blue to support the frontline staff working during the time of the coronavirus — health care workers, grocery store employees, firefighters, police officers, public service workers, truckers, and other employees who work for essential businesses.

“Those who continue to go out and serve our city every day in the midst of this pandemic deserve our utmost support during this time,” said Mayor John Cranley. “Lighting It Blue is one way we can collectively say we see you, we appreciate you, and we honor your sacrifice and service.”

The city of Cincinnati and Hamilton County are calling on all area venues and businesses to partake and are encouraging residents to take part in the campaign too.

“This is an opportunity to publicly express gratitude to the frontline workers who are keeping the region’s lights on during this pandemic,” said Jill Meyer, president & CEO of the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber. “Their service to our community enables a faster recovery and will further support our economic restoration.”

City leaders just ask that the lighting be done using safe social distancing practices.

The Duke Energy Convention Sign will remain blue until at least the end of April, according to city officials.

Some of the other venues lighting it up blue include Los Angeles International Airport, Niagara Falls, and the I-35W Bridge in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

To all those fighting on the front lines against #COVID19, there are not enough ways to thank you. Tonight, our pylons will #LightItBlue for you. Thank you. LAX stands in solidarity with you as we all fight COVID-19 together. pic.twitter.com/0RtuitZGcD — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) April 9, 2020

Joining a global initiative to show support and gratitude to the health care professionals and essential workers fighting on the front lines against COVID-19, tonight Niagara Falls will be illuminated in blue for 15 minutes at the top of each hour beginning at 8 p.m. #LightItBlue pic.twitter.com/w09VYVt2uf — Niagara Parks (@NiagaraParks) April 9, 2020