Kohl’s Opened in Four States This Week, 10 More Next Week

Kohl’s re-opened stores in four states on May4 and said Thursday that it will re-open stores in 10 more states on May 11.

The department store operator said it had opened stores in Arkansas, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Utah on Monday, May 4. The company says it plans re-openings in 10 more states, including Texas, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Georgia.

The company said that about 25 percent of its stores will be re-opened by next week.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Kohl’s chief executive Michelle Gass said that customers have been turning up to shop.

Kohl’s said it will keep dressing rooms closed and operate with limited hours. It also plans to have special shopping hours a few days a week for older shoppers, pregnant shoppers, and those with underlying health issues.

Kohl’s shares jumped by 8 percent on Thursday following the announcement.