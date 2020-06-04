A community of Oklahomans raised more than $70,000 through a GoFundMe page to help the nonprofit Dress for Success Oklahoma City rebuild after looters trashed it during riots that occurred following the death of George Floyd.

The GoFundMe page was created on Monday, with an initial goal of $50,000, but the fundraiser organizers have upped that goal to $75,000 to meet the high demand.

Dress for Success Oklahoma City, a nonprofit that gives at-risk women free business attire, helps at-risk women to prepare for job interviews, and provides other avenues of career assistance to all women, was set on fire during the riots early Saturday, KOCO reported.

Necie Black, the agency’s vice chairman, told the Oklahoman that everything was destroyed except for client files kept in a file cabinet that was not completely destroyed.

“We’re basically starting over, starting over all the way,” Black said.

The agency is grateful for the community’s support after the fire.

“It’s been amazing. It has been just so tremendous,” Black said.

Black said Dress for Success Oklahoma City’s Board of Directors would be conducting an emergency session to discuss strategies for moving forward, such as finding a potential temporary location while their headquarters is being rebuilt.

Black said the organization is not taking clothing donations at this time because there is no storage facility yet. But the agency is accepting monetary donations either through GoFundMe or contributions through its Facebook page.