Walmart Replaces Cashiers with Self-Checkouts in Arkansas Store

Shopping bags lie on a checkout counter of a Wal-Mart Supercenter May 11, 2005 in Troy, Ohio. Wal-Mart, America's largest retailer and the largest company in the world based on revenue, has evolved into a giant economic force for the U.S. economy. With growth, the company continues to weather criticism …
Chris Hondros/Getty Images
Katherine Rodriguez

Walmart is testing one of its stores in Fayetteville, Arkansas, that will have no cashiers and will only offer self-checkout machines.

The big-box retailer is removing conveyor belt lines and machines at Walmart Supercenter Store #359 in Fayetteville to see if checkout times are faster while limiting human interaction during the coronavirus pandemic.

Walmart says there will still be employees on hand to assist customers who need help checking out, but the goal is to speed up the checkout process with less human interaction, according to a Walmart spokesperson.

Walmart could expand the program to more stores if the test run is successful.

The development comes weeks after the retailer launched a touch-free payment system called Walmart Pay aimed at halting the spread of the coronavirus:

In April, health officials closed one Walmart store located in the suburbs of Denver when three people connected with the store died after coming down with the coronavirus and six people were infected with the virus.



