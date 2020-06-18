The Atlanta Police Foundation announced Thursday that it would be paying every Atlanta Police Department Officer a $500 bonus with no city funds attached, the organization has confirmed with Breitbart News over the phone.

The bonus is a thank you to the officers who worked months during the coronavirus and throughout the recent protests and riots.

“In an effort to stem attrition and boost morale, we issued a $500 bonus to each Atlanta Police Department officer today,” the Atlanta Police Foundation said in a statement.

The bonuses will add up to the more than $2 million the organization has raised, and the organization will be purchasing 20 police cruisers to replace those that have been destroyed in the George Floyd riots several weeks ago, WSB reported. The organization would also be providing meals to police officers working 12-hour shifts.

“The plan will reflect the ideas of a broad array of law enforcement, business, social justice, and community experts. It will identify standards of operational excellence and reflect best practices from successful public safety programs across the nation, including some of our own work in Atlanta,” the APF statement continued.

The bonus announcement comes at a time when the Atlanta Police Department is experiencing turmoil. Fulton County prosecutors brought multiple charges, including felony murder, against former Atlanta Police Officer Garrett Rolfe for allegedly killing Rayshard Brooks.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said morale in the police department “is down tenfold.”

There were multiple reports of cops walking “off the job” in protest.

The Atlanta Police Department said in a tweet that there were a higher number of officers calling off the job, but that the department “had enough resources to maintain operations.”