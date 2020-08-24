Matt Gaetz: America ‘Is Our Home,’ Not ‘Just an Idea’

“America is not just an idea or a constitution, it is our home,” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) said during the opening speeches at the Republican National Convention.

“Americans don’t settle. We advance. We don’t live in basements. We explore the frontier, the horizon, and the stars,” said Gaetz, adding, “America is the greatest country that has ever existed. Don’t let any celebrity, athlete, or politician tell you otherwise.”

Gaetz’s August 24 claim is a direct rebuke of the Democrats’ post-1960s claim that the United States is a Nation of Immigrants.

The claim, and the resulting inflow of immigrants, illegal migrants, and diversity, has shaped the Democrats’ rhetoric. For example, on August, 20, Joe Biden declared in his acceptance speech: