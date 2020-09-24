Flight from the Cities: New Homes Sales Surge to 14-Year High

Sales of newly built homes surged to their highest level since 2006 in August.

The Census Bureau reported Thursday that sales of new single-family homes hit a seasonally adjusted, annualized rate of 1.011 million. This was well above expectations for 875,000 and the first-time sales exceeded one million since 2006.

Compared with last year, new home sales are up 43 percent. Compared with a month earlier, sales were up 4.8 percent.

Sales of new homes have exceeded expectations for four months running. The August sales number exceeded the top of the range of estimates by economists polled by Econday.

The previous three months were revised up significantly.