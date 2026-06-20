‘The Basement Years’: Larry O’Connor Recalls the Early Days of Andrew Breitbart’s Empire

Breitbart TV

Friday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” broadcaster Larry O’Connor talked about Andrew Breitbart.

O’Connor said, “If you showed up to work for Andrew and said, ‘Hey, come into the office. I need you in the office today.’ And you were actually going to his home and going downstairs and working there.”

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