FDA: Midwestern Pet Foods Expands Recall After 70 Dogs Die

Midwestern Pet Foods expanded its recall voluntarily after more than 70 dogs died and 80 dogs were sickened from consuming their pet food products, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced Monday.

The FDA announced that the company is now recalling all of its pet food products containing corn with an expiration date on or before July 9, 2022, manufactured at its Oklahoma manufacturing plant.

This does not rule out products that “may still be on store shelves, online, or in pet owners’ homes,” according to the FDA.

Midwestern Pet Foods initially issued a recall of nine different types of Sportmix dry cat and dog food in December 2020 after the Missouri Department of Agriculture discovered high levels of the mold byproduct aflatoxin in multiple animal food samples at the Oklahoma plant.

High levels of aflatoxin can cause poisoning and death in pets, according to the FDA.

PET FOOD RECALL UPDATE: Midwestern Pet Foods is voluntarily expanding its recall of certain pet food products due to potentially fatal levels of aflatoxin, which can cause aflatoxin poisoning and death. For more info: https://t.co/fmOnVIWSDA pic.twitter.com/qn6iQiacLX — FDA CVM (@FDAanimalhealth) January 12, 2021

The company initiated the recall after the FDA received reports that at least 28 dogs died and eight were sickened after consuming the tainted pet food.

The FDA said to determine if a pet has been poisoned by the toxin, look for signs of sluggishness, loss of appetite, jaundice, and/or diarrhea.

“If a pet’s food contains aflatoxin, the toxin could accumulate in the pet’s system as they continue to eat the same food,” the FDA said.

The company is urging people to wash and sanitize any bowls and areas where the tainted food may have been stored, adding that retailers should get in touch with customers who have purchased products on the recall list.

The FDA says pet owners should consult a veterinarian, especially if their pet is showing symptoms of potential poisoning.

The investigation into the recall is ongoing.