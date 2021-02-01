U.S. Manufacturing Powers Through Turbulent January With Exceptional Growth

U.S. manufacturing continued to grow at an exceptionally fast pace in January despite rising coronavirus cases, political turmoil, and mounting evidence of sluggishness in the labor market and retail sector.

The Institute for Supply Management said Monday that its manufacturing index slipped to 58.7 percent in the first month of 2021 from 60.5 December. Readings over 50 indicate growth, and scores over 55 percent are considered exceptional. This was the eighth consecutive month of expansionary readings for the index.

December’s reading was the highest in almost two and a half years, pushed up in part by lingering built-up demand from the lockdowns earlier in the year and in part by a rush to produce goods before more stringent regulations kick in. It was near the highest level since around 2005.