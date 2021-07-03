President Joe Biden’s deputies have invited representatives of illegal migrants to the Independence Day celebration at the White House, marking another effort to blur critical distinctions between Americans and foreigners.

The administration is portraying millions of illegal migrants as worthy “essential workers” because they have taken jobs in critical economic sectors. But more than 50 million Americans work in those sectors and are not getting invites to view the July 4 fireworks from the White House grounds.

“This Fourth of July, immigrant essential workers from @CASA, @ufwfoundation, & @UFWupdates are headed to the White House to celebrate and watch the fireworks,” said a tweet from CASA, a Maryland-based advocacy group for illegal migrants.

There are 11 million immigrants who are American in every way but on paper. This Fourth of July, immigrant essential workers from @CASA, @ufwfoundation, & @UFWupdates are headed to the White House to celebrate and watch the fireworks. 🎆🎇 pic.twitter.com/H58mZ3wXOG — CASA (@CASAforall) July 1, 2021

The UFW is the United Farmworkers’ union, which was created in 1967 by Arizona-born, Navy veteran Cesar Chavez to help block the hiring of illegal migrants by farm companies. However, the UFW is now pushing to amnesty many of the stoop labor illegal migrants hired by farm companies.

The precise legal status of the migrants is vague because amnesty groups — and their media allies — routinely portray illegal aliens as “immigrants,” as if they are legal immigrants.

But the group includes at least one illegal migrant with a DACA work permit and two migrants with Temporary Protected Status, which are commonly awarded to illegal aliens.

Some members of the group have won legal status, including citizenship, and others are the American children of illegal migrants.

Farm worker families from GA will be among the essential workers being honored Sunday at the @WhiteHouse #4thofJuly celebration. Karen, her two sisters, Jacqueline and Mayra, and their mother Ruby will be there to represent the 2.4 million farm workers. #FarmWorkerLegalization pic.twitter.com/HGNQ2HbPA2 — UFW Foundation (@ufwfoundation) July 2, 2021

There is no evidence that any member of the group is deportable for lacking legal status to stay in the United States.

All the migrants work, mostly in arduous and skilled manual-labor jobs that would otherwise be held by decently-paid Americans armed with labor-saving machines, such as apple pickers, chicken farms, grape pickers, and robotic cleaners.

UFW member and vineyard worker Fortino Lopez and his family are excited to be headed to Washington DC to attend the White House #4thofJuly celebration. More at https://t.co/qPlZrdPHpa#WeAreHome pic.twitter.com/k5akfe6YMu — United Farm Workers (@UFWupdates) July 2, 2021

The CASA tweet was retweeted by Alida Garcia, a former top advocate for Mark Zuckerberg’s FWD.us investors’ group. She is now working at the White House to promote amnesty legislation, including an amnesty for several million “essential workers.”

The investors’ group supports several proposed amnesties because each amnesty would bring in more foreign consumers, renters, and workers into the U.S. economy. The investors work closely with the farmworker group and the CASA group.

Biden has largely — but erratically — embraced the investors’ demands for more consumers, renters,, and workers. In a July 2 speech at the White House, he declared:

We can work together on other critical issues as well: a pathway to citizenship for DREAMers — the young people who have only known America as their home; a pathway for immigrants who are here on temporary protective status — TPS — who came from countries beset by manmade and natural-made violence and disaster; and a pathway for farmworkers who are here putting food on our tables but are not citizens. Folks, in the competition for the 21st century, we need an immigration system that both reflects our values and upholds our laws. We can do both.

Independence Day is held to celebrate the July 4, 1776, approval of the Declaration of Independence from England’s monarchy at the Second Continental Congress meeting in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The declaration said:

We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.—That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.

Many polls show that the public’s quiet opposition to labor migration emerges whenever people are asked about the scale and economics of migration, such as the impact on housing prices in Los Angeles.

A wide variety of pollsters have shown deep and broad opposition to labor migration and the inflow of temporary contract workers into jobs sought by young U.S. graduates. This opposition is multiracial, cross-sex, non-racist, class-based, bipartisan, rational, persistent, and recognizes the solidarity Americans owe to each other.

Migration moves wealth from employees to employers, from families to investors, from young to old, from children to their parents, from homebuyers to investors, from technology to stoop labor, from red states to blue states, and from the central states to the coastal states such as New York.