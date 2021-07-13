Establishment Media No Longer Ignore Biden Inflation

The establishment media are no longer hiding President Joe Biden’s inflation numbers, just days after he claimed that “No one is talking about this great [inflation].”

“The overwhelming consensus is it will popup a little bit and then go back down. No one is talking about this great, great, you know [inflation],” Biden said on June 24.

“If it turns out what I’ve done so far, what we’ve done so far, is a mistake, it’s going to show,” Biden said.

CNBC printed Tuesday that Sarah House, senior economist for Wells Fargo’s corporate and investment bank, said “inflation pressures remain more acute than appreciated and are going to be with us for a longer period.”

The Hill reported that “Inflation seems to be the economic word of the day.”

“Bringing back the bad memories of the 1970s, inflation has reached a three-decade high,” the publication continued. “The past two years’ ’emergency’ spending packages, bond buy-backs, and printed money are repeating the worst mistakes of the Carter era.”

CNN reported Tuesday that “Inflation at a 13-year high” with “rising prices are putting on consumers got worse in June.”

The Wall Street Journal acknowledged, “Higher used auto prices continue to push inflation up, along with increases for new autos, airline fares and apparel,” and that “last month’s consumer-price index increased 5.4% from a year ago, the highest 12-month rate since August 2008. The core price index, which excludes the often-volatile categories of food and energy, rose 4.5% from a year before.”

NPR admitted in a headline, “Inflation Is Still High. Used Car Prices Could Help Explain What Happens Next.”

The Washington Post also wrote Tuesday that the “Data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Tuesday showed that prices rose 0.9 percent in the past month, a hike after prices also rose 0.6 percent in May. The price hike in June marked the largest 1-month spike since June 2008.”