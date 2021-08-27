Veritas Whistleblower: DHS Officials Given Bonuses for Importing Contract Workers

Government employees are given bonuses for rubber-stamping corporate requests to replace American graduates with imported contract workers, an inside source told the Veritas Project.

“We’re supposed to be there to protect American jobs, and if you are getting a bonus because you are approving someone coming to the country … that to me, is unforgivable,” said the man, who Veritas described as a “Department of Homeland Security [DHS] insider.”

The man said he reviews corporate applications to import contract workers via the L-1A and L-1B visa program, likely at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services agency within DHS. The agency is now run by a pro-migrant political activist, Ur Jaddou.

These L-1 contract workers are similar — but cheaper — to the mid-skill H-1B contract workers who have been imported in very large numbers to deliberately displace American graduates.

Many American graduates have been denied careers at Facebook, Microsoft, Intel, and other technology companies because executives prefer to fill starter jobs with many thousands of foreign contract workers. The contract workers are cheap, compliant, and controllable — and they minimize the number of American professionals who can quit to create competing companies.

Under President Joe Biden, the USCIS dropped quality control rules set by President Donald Trump. The agency now directs officials to defer to companies’ claims that they cannot find American workers for the jobs, even if the claims were initially approved several years ago. The whistleblower said:

When they [companies] ask for an [L-1 visa] extension under the deference policy, we’re supposed to accept the fact that the first approval was valid, and therefore, we just approve it … [DHS managers] want us to approve as many [applicants] as possible.

DHS managers reward officials to rubber-stamp corporate claims, even though each stamp denies another job to American graduates, he said:

Officers get a bonus at the end of the year, depending on how many files have been processed. [The] process includes denial[s], but the chances are that the vast majority of them are approvals … It’s a bad thing because it incentivizes [work visa] approvals. If they denied 90 percent [of corporate visa requests], there would be a far less amount of cases processed because it takes so much longer. [But] if you approve a bunch of cases, then you are going to obtain a higher [compensation] bonus because the processing numbers are higher.

If an official investigates or denies too many visa requests, they will get penalized, he said. Once penalized, he said, “you’re not entitled to overtime, not entitled to telework, you’re not entitled to go detail, not entitled to a lateral transfer, not entitled to a promotion.”

Agency officials face intense pressure to approve high-priority requests, dubbed “premium processing” applications. These applications come with a $2,500 check to the agency’s overall budget. “We’re required to complete 15 of those a week,” he said, and added that if an official misses a premium processing deadline, “you get called in and disciplined for that.”

Jaddou is eager to accelerate the award of green cards to foreign migrants, including visa workers and illegal aliens. The corporate funds she gets from approving worker L-1 visas can be used to deliver green cards to migrants, such as the economic migrants who crossed the Mexican border during President Barack Obama’s terms.

The foreign workers are being imported even though Americans can do those jobs, the government whistleblower told Veritas, adding:

A friend of mine that worked with me in immigration … was a computer guru. [He] couldn’t get a job with Microsoft. He went to work for immigration, and he stamped up and approved applications by Microsoft to bring in foreigners to do the job that he could have done.

The whistleblower’s testimony matches the pro-corporate policies adopted by Biden’s deputies, said Kevin Lynn, founder of U.S. Tech Workers:

They’re all ideologically in sync when it comes to open borders and displacing the Americans that they feel aren’t needed. It would make sense they would turn the metrics to volume and more, more, more …

Hoe continued:

Immigration works best for the citizens when it’s well regulated and restrictive, and is used to augment the citizenry but not to displace them. [But officials] are now incentivized to just goose the numbers …

The fix is to have an America First Congress, whether they be Republicans or Democrats. At that point, Congress can get back to work and reclaim its territory over immigration from the agencies … So, you know what we need is a Congress that will reassert control over immigration [agencies] and insist that the letter of the law is obeyed.

Fortune 500 companies favor the use of the mid-skill H-1Bs and L-1s, partly because they force down graduates’ salaries nationwide, but also because they give investors and executives far more workplace control over their college-graduate employees.

The salary impact is sketched by Dice.com, which collects data on technology workers’ salaries. In 2019, the site showed that U.S. tech workers’ wages had dropped in value from 2009 to 2018 because inflation had exceeded the wage gains. The salaries had risen from $78,845 in 2009 to $93,244 in 2018, slightly below the inflation rate.

In 2020, President Donald Trump shut down many of the visa worker programs, citing the coronavirus danger. Dice.com’s 2021 salary report subsequently reported widespread salary grains throughout the United States, and often at companies where managers prefer to import many compliant contract workers via the visa worker programs.

Nationwide, companies keep at least 600,000 — and perhaps 1 million — mid-skill H-1Bs in jobs needed by American graduates. This green-card workforce is augmented by several hundred thousand foreigners with Occupational Practical Training [OPT] work permits, or TN visas or L-1 visas.

That huge green-card workforce also helps to hide a rising population of white-collar illegal immigrants, many of who work as gig-workers for the Fortune 500’s myriad small subcontract firms, usually in the hope of getting green cards.

Overall, U.S. professionals are forced to compete for jobs against at least 1.5 million mid-skill foreign workers eager for green cards — plus the growing population of foreign-born workers who have been rewarded with green cards for displacing American professionals.

Each year, roughly 70,000 foreign graduates finally get green cards after working for U.S. employees, often for a decade or more.

The inflow is part of the federal government’s economic policy of extraction migration, which pulls blue-collar, white-collar, and non-working migrants into the United States to serves as consumers, renters, and workers. In 2021, Biden’s deputies are expected to pull in roughly 1.6 million migrants, or roughly one migrant for every two American births.

For many years, a wide variety of pollsters have shown deep and broad opposition to labor migration and the inflow of temporary contract workers into jobs sought by young U.S. graduates. This public opposition is multiracial, cross-sex, non-racist, class-based, bipartisan, rational, persistent, and recognizes the solidarity Americans owe to each other.

The number of resident L-1s is unclear because the agencies provide little data about how long each L-1 worker is kept in the United States.

Many L-1 workers stay briefly to help implement an international contract, for example, to install a new robot or a production line. But many companies import L-1 workers — typically from India — to replace American graduates via outsourcing contracts.

The law allows U.S. employers to pay L-1 workers very low salaries, often under $30,000 per year — and often much less when federal inspectors are not checking for management abuse and fraud. For example, the GAO reported that “one pattern of abuse is an L-1A manager hiring family members and appearing to manage them in order to corroborate their claim to be an L-1A manager or executive.”

Many of the L-1 workers come from India’s huge population of poorly-trained and badly paid college graduates, partly because many U.S. companies have transferred many U.S. jobs into the semi-hidden U.S.-India Outsourcing Economy. That economy is managed by a U.S.-based diaspora of Indian managers who know how to control the diverse Indian workers — and who have a huge economic incentive to exclude Americans from U.S.-based jobs that can be traded to Indian graduates eager for green cards.

Indian hiring managers will sell jobs to Indians for $5,000 to $10,000, one Indian H-1B worker told Breitbart News. Honest Indian managers cannot stop the kickbacks, he said, because “you can’t survive — you will become a bottleneck in the chain. … [Senior managers] will fire you,” he said.

In contrast, mid-level American managers do not sell jobs, he said, adding, “There are very few honest Indian managers — maybe one in a million.”

The spread of Indian-style office politics into the United States has wrecked professionalism and encouraged a massive level of discrimination against American graduates, many Americans have told Breitbart.

“My experience with the people from [India] is that they have no basic [information technology] knowledge,” said Mary from central New Jersey, an immigrant software expert. “They will say they have all this experience [to get hired] and then try to learn on the job. If you ask them a question, they can’t answer you. So what is happening is that we’re training them … [even though] we have our jobs — and their jobs — to do.”

The Indians’ professional shortcomings create constant conflict with American professionals in offices, said Armondo from Texas. For example, Indian workers rely on office politics — including charges of racism — to deter U.S. managers from comparing productivity, he said:

That’s the way they operate — they will go over your head and start sabotaging you. They are trying to do everything they can to keep their job. … They are under a lot of pressure and are limited on what jobs they can get because of the visa. … The Indian managers know they have inexperienced people who can’t do crap, but they don’t fire them. That is another thing, they don’t fire them. An Indian manager does not fire them even because he knows this guy has a family and is married and they are not going to throw an Indian on the street.

“They’re very clannish. … They will push Americans out and make a group of their own,” Mary said. “When they’re talking in their Indian language, I have to ask them, ‘Can you speak English?’” she said. “I’m an outsider to them,” she added.

In August 2018, the General Accounting Office (GAO) said 163,424 L-1 worker and L-2 family visas were awarded worldwide in 2017. That 163,424 number includes “all visa adjudications during the specific time period,” a GOA manager told Breitbart News.

The DHS releases some data about the L visas it oversees each year. The DHS data suggests the top 10 Indian-owned staffing firms keep about 8,500 L-1 workers in the United States, not counting the L-1 workers quietly imported via other companies or the State Department’s “blanket petition” process. The top ten U.S. white-collar staffing firms use many Indian visa workers and seem to keep around 6,000 L-1s in the United States.

The State Department says it issued 51,981 L-1 worker and L-2 family visas to Indians in 2016. Other State Department pages show that it gave 18,473 L-1 work visas and 23,230 L-2 family visas in 2018, plus 18,293 L-1 worker visas in fiscal 2019, plus 23,060 L-2 family visas.

A 202o report said the agency provided 157,708 visas in 2019 and just 71,652 in 2020. A 2013 GAO report provided more data.

But the resident population of L-1 outsourcing workers may be very large. For example, if companies use the L-1 program to import 50,000 foreign workers each year, and if each work stays four years, their resident population would be roughly 200,000.

In January, Biden’s immigration reform bill included obscure sections that would supercharge the use of foreign graduates by Fortune 500 companies. The sections create a hidden pathway for companies to import an unlimited number of foreign graduates, at low wages, with guaranteed payments of government-provided citizenship in 10 years.

If enacted, the bill would ensure that the salaries paid to young American graduates — even the wokest graduates — would crash because companies would be able to hire an unlimited supply of foreign programmers, designers, therapists, teachers, engineers, pharmacists, accountants, or managers.