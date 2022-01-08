A recent report from U-Haul revealed migration to southern states has continued and Texas was the top destination for those moving.

“California and Illinois ranked as the states with the greatest one-way net loss of U-Haul trucks, and most of that traffic appears to have gone to Texas and Florida,” Fox Business reported on Friday.

“So many Californians are leaving the once Golden State that the moving giant says it ran out of wheels for them to rent,” the outlet stated.

Texas was at the top of the list prior to the pandemic in 2016 and 2018, but fell to Florida in 2019 and Tennessee the next year. Now, it has retaken top place.

California’s net loss was not as bad as in 2020, but U-Haul said that was partly because the company “simply ran out of inventory to meet customer demand for outbound equipment.”

U-Haul noted in a recent press release:

Texas’s growth is statewide, although some of its biggest gains occurred in the suburbs around the DFW Metroplex. Florida’s gains are equally widespread, with considerable growth south of Orlando and along both coastlines. Overall moving traffic across Texas increased in 2021, as it did in most states. Arrivals of one-way U-Haul trucks jumped 19% while departures rose 18% over 2020. Arrivals made up 50.2% of all one-way U-Haul traffic last year in Texas.

“The Texas economy is growing fast,” Kristina Ramos, U-Haul Company of South Austin president, commented. “With a strong job market and low cost of living, it’s a no brainer. Texas doesn’t have an income tax, so families get more for their money.”

Blue states that have imposed mask mandates, vaccine requirements, and lockdowns in the past year lost population to red states that nixed such policies, Breitbart News reported December 23.

“Newly released data from the United States Census Bureau reveals that while blue states like California and New York have increasingly lost population from July 2020 to July 2021, red states such as Texas and Florida have seen population increases,” the article read.

In a social media post on Thursday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said his state was growing faster than any other in the nation:

Texas is growing faster than any other state in America. More people are choosing Texas because it is the best state to live, work, & raise a family. pic.twitter.com/xINfMrcxft — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) January 6, 2022

“More people are choosing Texas because it is the best state to live, work, & raise a family,” he wrote.