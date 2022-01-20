Ortiz: Biden’s Disastrous First Year Drives Voters into GOP Arms

Alfredo Ortiz of Job Creators Network writes in RealClear Politics about President Joe Biden’s myriad failures during his first year in office, resulting in a considerable voter shift from the Democrat Party to the Republicans:

“Don’t underestimate Joe’s ability to [foul] things up,” cautioned Barack Obama during the 2020 Democratic presidential primary campaign. It’s a warning the nation should have heeded. Even Obama must be surprised by President Biden’s disastrous first year in office, which has been characterized by a war on small businesses, promises made and promises broken, and lies about COVID, the economy, and voting.

“We’re going to beat this virus,” claimed Biden on the eve of the 2020 presidential election. “We’re going to get it under control, I promise you.” Yet the virus still dominates daily life, and nearly 2,000 Americans are dying daily from it. Obviously, no president has the power to control a pandemic. But that only makes Biden’s promise even more ridiculous. While he’s not to blame for aggressive new COVID variants, he deserves to be held responsible for his single-track vaccinations response at the expense of testing and treatments that could have saved countless lives. . . .

Biden’s lies and disastrous first year have generated a record boost in support for Republicans. According to a new Gallup poll , Americans’ voting preferences in 2021 shifted from a nine-point Democrat advantage to a five-point GOP lead. Biden’s poll numbers have also plummeted in historic fashion. This unprecedented swing in support demonstrates that the president and his media cheerleaders haven’t succeeded in distracting Americans from his bad record.

