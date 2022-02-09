PHOTOS: Anti-mandate Protesters Blockade Ambassador Bridge; Carries 25% of U.S.-Canada Trade

Protesters opposed to Canada’s vaccine mandates continued to blockade the Ambassador Bridge between Detroit, Michigan, and Windsor, Ontario, on Wednesday, restricting a key shipping route that accounts for at least 25 percent of U.S.-Canada trade.

Exits to the Ambassador Bridge closed down in Detroit, as the Freedom Convoy blockade of traffic to Canada continues into a third day in Windsor pic.twitter.com/alU0bWTn5r — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) February 9, 2022

Traffic backed up for roughly 10 miles at the Blue Water Bridge border crossing in Port Huron, Michigan, with trucks to Canada rerouted here due to the Ambassador Bridge blockade pic.twitter.com/x1ZZI3vl1t — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) February 8, 2022

BRIDGE CLOSED: Due to trucker protest in Windsor, Ontario the Ambassador Bridge is now closed. Story: https://t.co/khXgib6bnH pic.twitter.com/IgmvFzzBb5 — Mid-Michigan NOW (@midmichigannow) February 8, 2022

Canadian Freedom Convoy truckers block the entrance to the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor for the second night in a row. Video from Mike Clark. Story: https://t.co/7cse7C6ZMc pic.twitter.com/8NqRxGdxzQ — Mid-Michigan NOW (@midmichigannow) February 9, 2022

The Detroit News noted:

Protesters in Canada blocked access to and from the Ambassador Bridge between Detroit and Windsor. In Canada on Monday, Windsor police reported heavy traffic blocking the bridge. Both the U.S. and Canadian sides were closed to traffic overnight Monday into Tuesday. … Some lanes of travel opened from Canada onto the bridge just before 6 a.m. Tuesday. Windsor police declared it fully open from Canada just before 6 p.m. Tuesday. On Wednesday, Windsor officials said lanes were occasionally restricted onto the bridge, but access has been retained. … The bridge from the U.S. side is inaccessible. The Michigan Department of Transportation closed ramps from both northbound and southbound Interstate 75 on Monday evening and they remain closed.

Civilian, non-commercial traffic can still cross to and fro through the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel underneath the Detroit River.

The Associated Press also reported:

A blockade by people mostly in pickup trucks entered its third day at the Ambassador Bridge between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario. Traffic was prevented from entering Canada, while U.S.-bound traffic was still moving. … The bridge carries 25% of all trade between Canada and the U.S., and Canadian authorities expressed increasing worry about the economic effects.

An extended blockade could cause challenges for the auto industry, the AP notes:

To avoid the blockade and get into Canada, truckers in the Detroit area had to drive 70 miles north to Port Huron, Michigan, and cross the Blue Water Bridge into Canada. At that bridge, there was a 4½-hour delay leaving the U.S. Still, General Motors, Ford and Stellantis (formerly Fiat Chrysler) all reported that factories on both sides of the border were running smoothly Wednesday afternoon. Mike Wall, an auto analyst with IHS Markit, said the longer the blockade goes on, the more likely it is that automakers and parts suppliers will see manufacturing disruptions. He said it only takes one missing part to shut down a factory.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau continues to defend the mandate, which requires truckers crossing into Canada from the U.S. to be vaccinated. A year ago, he called such mandates “extreme” and “divisive.”

