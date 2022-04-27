The National Republican Congressional Campaign Committee (NRCC), the House Republican campaign arm, rolled out a new ad Wednesday, targeting a list of vulnerable Democrats for how much inflation has cost Americans.

The ads will run across digital platforms as part of the NRCC’s five-figure ad buy to target ten vulnerable Democrats in their districts.

Those vulnerable Democrats are Reps. Tom O’Halleran (AZ), Greg Stanton (AZ), Jahana Hayes (CT), Sharice Davids (KS), Elissa Slotkin (MI), Dan Kildee (MI), Angie Craig (MI), Chris Pappas (NH), Annie Kuster (NH), and Kim Schrier (WA).

“House Democrats voted for trillions in reckless spending that funded luxury hotels, golf courses, and ski resorts,” NRCC Chairman Tom Emmer (R-MN) said. “Now every American is paying a $5,200 inflation tax every year.”

The new slate of ads cited a recent study by Bloomberg that the 40-year-high inflation will cost American households an additional $433 per month or an extra $5,200 per year.

A recent analysis done by the Associated Press last month was also cited in the ad. The AP showed that the taxpayers’ coronavirus relief money was spent on measures unrelated to the pandemic by state and local governments.

Breitbart News’s Sean Moran reported that in Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser spent $3 million of relief aid to pay for and make the Black Lives Matter (BLM) Plaza, near the White House, a permanent site.

Data from the Department of Labor showed early this month that the consumer price index rose 8.5 percent in March compared to a year ago — the most significant year-over-year increase since December 1981. It also showed that overall food prices rose 8.8 percent compared to a year ago, meaning everyday food items rose.

But the price of food was not the only problem for American families. Americans saw a substantial increase in energy bills as inflation soared. Overall energy prices rose 32 percent compared to a year ago and rose 11.4 percent from February to March of this year alone. And since last March, oil has gone up an astonishing 70.1 percent, up 22.3 percent just from February. Motor fuel is also up 48.2 percent in the last 12 months, 19.8 percent from just February.

And since the Democrats have taken power in Washington, between Congress and Biden, they have taken aim at American energy. As most Democrats stood by, Biden canceled the Keystone XL Pipeline, suspended oil and gas leasing, halted federal support for oil and gas projects overseas, and suspended oil drilling leases in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR).

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.