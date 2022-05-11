Bidenflation Squeezes Parents and Pet Owners: Prices Up for Baby Food, Toddler Clothes, Breakfast Cereal, Milk, Juice, Snacks, and Pet Food

The last year of inflation has made it much more expensive to raise children or own pets in the United States.

The latest report on the Consumer Price Index showed that prices overall are up 8.3 percent compared with a year ago. That number may actually downplay the real toll of inflation because prices were already rising rapidly last April, so last month’s price increases are on top of already high prices.

Parents may be feeling especially squeezed because of rising prices on food, childcare, and even clothes for children. Here are some of the 12-month changes in price hikes of stuff for children.

Baby food: up 13 percent.

Infant and toddler clothes: up 8.8 percent.

Breakfast cereal: up 10.3 percent.

Hot dogs: up 6.9 percent.

Fresh and frozen chicken parts (think: nuggets): up 17.9 percent.

Fresh whole milk: 15.7 percent.

Ice cream: up 4.7 percent.

Fresh fruit: up 8.3 percent.

Fresh vegetables: up 6.3 percent.

Canned fruits and vegetables: up 10.4 percent.

Juice: up 9.3 percent.

Snacks: up 9.8 percent.

Fast food: up 7 percent.

Boys clothes: up 3.8 percent.

Girls clothes: up 4.7 percent.

Boys and girls shoes: up 5 percent.

Bicycles: up 8 percent.

Sports equipment: up 6.8 percent.

Baby formula, of course, is unavailable in many stores across the country thanks to a nationwide shortage.

Parents can take some comfort that toys, playground equipment, and games are up only 2.5 percent from a year ago.

Pet-lovers are also feeling the pinch of Bidenflation.