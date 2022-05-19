Bidenflation: Home Sales Fall Again But Prices Keep Rising to Record Highs

The rate of sales of previously owned homes fell in April, the third straight month of declining sales, even while prices climbed to a new record.

Existing home sales fell 2.4 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.61 million in April, the slowest rate since June 2020, according to data released Thursday by the National Association of Realtors.

Although real estate was generally considered an essential service, sales were held back in June of 2020 by the pandemic, restrictions on travel, and social distancing. In many places, prospective buyers were required to wear masks, gloves, and even foot coverings.

Sales were 5.9 percent lower than the year-ago level.

Home prices continued to skyrocket. The median existing price for a home sold in April rose to a record $391,200, 14.8 percent above last year’s median price.

“The market is quite unusual as sales are coming down, but listed homes are still selling swiftly, and home prices are much higher than a year ago,” said Lawrence Yun, NAR’s chief economist.

Sales of existing homes are counted at closing, meaning these homes would have entered into contract in February and March. Mortgage rates moved sharply higher in the second half of February and March, making home affordability a harder hurdle for many would-be buyers.

“Higher home prices and sharply higher mortgage rates have reduced buyer activity,” said Yun. “It looks like more declines are imminent in the upcoming months, and we’ll likely return to the pre-pandemic home sales activity after the remarkable surge over the past two years.”

There are some signs that high prices are drawing more sellers into the market. Total housing inventory at the end of April amounted to 1,030,000 units, up 10.8 percent from March but down 10.4 percent from one year ago. A the current rate of sales, there is a 2.2-month supply of unsold homes on the market, up from 1.9 months in March and down from 2.3 months in April 2021.

“Housing supply has started to improve, albeit at an extremely sluggish pace,” said Yun.