San Francisco: $7 Per Gallon of Gas

SAN FRANCISCO, California — Gasoline prices have reached $7 per gallon for some grades in some areas in San Francisco, as the Bay Area saw more record prices this week and the statewide average price — the nation’s highest — surpassed $6.

Breitbart News noted that one station in the SoMa neighborhood Wednesday had regular-grade gasoline selling for $6.899 per gallon, with higher grades selling for $6.999 and $7.099. Diesel fuel was selling for $6.899. And that was not even the most expensive station in the Bay Area: according to local ABC-7 news, one station was selling gas for $8 per gallon:

Countywide regular unleaded is going for $6.29 a gallon in San Mateo County.

Statewide California is up nearly $2 a gallon in the last year.

… According to a survey, the San Francisco Bay Area currently has the highest average price for regular-grade gas in the U.S., at $6.20 per gallon. The lowest average is in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at $3.92 per gallon.

At GasBuddy.com, eight stations in the Bay Area were still listed as selling gasoline for less than $6 per gallon Wednesday. But two of the top ten cheapest stations in the area, according to the website, were still selling gas for over $6 per gallon.

California’s gasoline prices are more expensive than in the rest of the country, the New York Times recently noted, because of taxes and regulations that make fuel, already expensive due to supply chain problems and war in Ukraine, even higher here.

