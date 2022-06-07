Gas Prices Soar to 10th Consecutive Record Day High $4.91

Gas prices on Tuesday soared to a tenth consecutive record day high of $4.91 per gallon, fueled by President Joe Biden’s war on American energy that includes driving up private and public financing costs of oil drilling, halting drilling on public lands, and canceling the Keystone pipeline.

Gas prices increased five cents overnight and nearly 30 cents in one week, AAA data reveals. Drivers are paying nearly $2 more from just one year ago. Prices have more than doubled since Donald Trump left office.

The pain at the pump is expected to increase to over $6.00 per gallon before Labor Day, according to a JPMorgan commodities analyst. Gas prices have reportedly already reached $10 per gallon in the northern California town of Mendocino.

Donald Trump warned voters that if Biden won the 2020 election, the price of gas would reach at least $7 per gallon. “If Biden got in, you’d be paying $7, $8, $9. Then they’d say ‘get rid of your car!'”

Trump in 2020: "If Biden got in, you'd be paying $7, $8, $9. Then they'd say 'get rid of your car!'" Pete Buttigieg this week: If gas prices are too high, just buy an electric car! pic.twitter.com/6xGcptsKD3 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 8, 2022

On Monday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was questioned about Biden’s soaring prices at the pump, she noted that Americans are getting a good deal on gas prices because Europeans are paying above $8 per gallon.

In 2006, then-Senator Joe Biden slammed the Bush administration for gas prices just above $3. “It is well over $3/gallon in most of our constituencies,” Biden said. “We’re paying that money, in my view, because we lack an energy policy.”

JOE BIDEN, 2006: "It is well over $3/gallon in most of our constituencies." "We're paying that money, in my view, because we lack an energy policy." pic.twitter.com/iVcKg5DWga — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 6, 2022

Biden’s energy strategy includes plans in July to ask Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Saudi Arabia to pump more oil while he wages war on American energy. However, the New York Times speculates that the “president’s trip to Saudi Arabia is unlikely to reduce oil and gasoline prices, and it is not clear that anything else he might do would work, either.”

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm told reporters on Thursday that American drivers will have to pay at least four dollars a gallon for the foreseeable future. “The price of gas is likely to remain above $4 per gallon,” she estimated based on Department of Energy data.

According to Sunday polling, 74 percent of respondents said Biden’s soaring gas prices are an “extremely/very important” factor in how they will vote in the midterm elections. Biden’s approval over his management of gas prices is only 27 percent.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter and Gettr @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.