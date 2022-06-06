White House: Frustrated Americans Should Remember That Gas Prices Are Even Higher in Other Countries

The White House on Monday reminded Americans frustrated with record-high gas prices that the cost of fuel was even higher in foreign countries.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre responded to questions about high gas prices during the daily briefing by noting it was “really important” that people understood that prices were higher across the globe.

She noted that gas prices in the European Union were $8.15 a gallon, prices in Germany were $8.88 a gallon, and prices in Canada were $6.23 a gallon.

“This is a global challenge, this is something that everyone is feeling across the globe,” she said, arguing that gas prices had risen as a result of Russian President Vladimir Putin invading Ukraine.

Gas prices in the United States soared to a new record high on Monday for the ninth consecutive day.

Jean-Pierre acknowledged that high inflation, food prices, and gas prices were “hurting families especially as they sit around their kitchen table.”

She repeated that “everything was on the table” to deal with high gas prices but said that she did not have any information on actions the president would take to help lower gas prices.

“I don’t have anything to preview,” she said.

Jean-Pierre again argued that Biden’s multi-trillion dollar American Rescue Plan had put the American economy in a strong position to handle tough challenges like inflation.

“The president met that moment … really putting us in the place where we look at today in a much stronger economic situation where we can actually deal with inflation head-on,” she said.