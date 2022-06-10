Biden to Announce Pan-American Migration Routes to U.S. Economy

President Joe Biden will announce Friday new pan-American migration pipelines into Americans’ workplaces, housing, and markets, a senior administration official told reporters Thursday night.

“What you’ll see tomorrow are additional efforts to try to support employers in the U.S. to more easily bring in workers from the region,” the official told reporters.

The deal will “also open, expand, and reinforce other legal channels for migration — including refugee resettlement, family unification — which will also help address critical labor shortages,” the official said.

The inflow of new workers will help Wall Street by pushing Americans’ wages down, driving up their rents, and spiking consumer demand for used cars, gasoline, baby food, and other items.

“Of course, they’re making [the economy] worse,” for ordinary Americans, Rosemary Jenks, political director for NumbersUSA, told Breitbart News. “You have inflation going up, and when you flood the labor market, you push wages down even further, so nobody can afford the $5 gallon of gas,” she said, adding:

The administration knew that by reversing all of the [Donald] Trump [immigration] policies, they would incentivize this kind of [migration] flow. They knew that. They were told that. They did it anyway. They did it because they wanted to do it. All of the economic stress — inflation, the gas prices, the baby formula shortage — all of that, it’s just noise in the background for them.

Inflation just hit a NEW 40-year high. Overall CPI: +8.6% since last year

Gas: +48.7%

Fuel Oil: +106.7%

Meat, Poultry, & Fish: +13.1%

Milk: +15.9%

Eggs: +32.2%

Coffee: +15.3%

Used Cars: +16.1%

Airline Fares: +37.8%

Real Average Hourly Earnings: -3% — Jacki Kotkiewicz (@jackikotkiewicz) June 10, 2022

GOP legislators and the House and the Senate will face strong pressure from donors to quietly fund the new pipelines, even though GOP voters deeply oppose the extraction-migration economic policies.

An unidentified “Senior Administration Official” described the pan-American migration pipelines to reporters June 9:

President Biden is asking all [foreign] governments along the migratory route to establish and fortify asylum processing in each of their respective countries while more effectively enforcing their borders, conducting screenings, and removing those individuals who do not qualify for asylum. … It sets forth a framework for a coordinated and predictable way for states to manage migration, and focuses on four main pillars: stability and assistance for communities, legal pathways, humane border management, and coordinated emergency response … Under the declaration, governments will commit to collectively expand temporary worker programs to address labor shortages while reducing irregular migration. We see this as a true win-win for countries such as the United States, Canada, and Mexico, and other countries across the Western Hemisphere that are facing massive labor shortages.

Investors, employers, and their supporters in government complain about “labor shortages.” But, according to Economics 101, labor shortages are good for workers because shortages force employers to use some of their profits to raise employees’ wages or to invest in wealth-producing production technology.

The announcement is being touted as “The Los Angeles Declaration on Migration and Protection.”

The White House will also fund rest stops and other aid for migrants as they move from country to country, the official suggested:

We will surge [funding] support for countries that are hosting large refugee and migrant populations, and combat and root out human smuggling networks that prey on the most vulnerable in the region … to stabilize populations and reduce secondary flows towards our southern border.

The White House is also opening new migration pipelines from Afghanistan, Ukraine, and Cuba as well as Haiti. For example, the “Uniting for Ukraine” program, according to a June 7 report by the Niskanen Center, has ensured that:

more than 6,500 Ukarinians have arrived in the U.S. under the program and an additional 27,000 are authorized to travel and will arrive within 90 days. More than 45,000 sponsors have applied to sponsor — that’s more than 1,000 per day submitting their paperwork since program launch. … What’s more, the portal designed for Uniting for Ukraine to match sponsors and beneficiaries can be modified to apply to different, future migration streams. For example, it can be tweaked to match skilled visa applicants with employers looking for talent.

“This is about the elections in 2024, 2026, 2082, 2030,” said Jenks. “This is long-term building the [poor] population who they think will vote Democrat … who have no choice but to turn to the government for assistance.”

BREAKING: Border Patrol estimates over 300 illegals have just crossed into the United States through the empty Border Space here in Yuma AZ. There are way more men than women. This group is huge and keeps on growing | @TPUSA pic.twitter.com/Y9K67NIeOy — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) June 10, 2022

Extraction Migration

Since at least 1990, the D.C. establishment has extracted tens of millions of migrants and visa workers from poor countries to serve as legal or illegal workers, temporary workers, consumers, and renters for various U.S. investors and CEOs.

This economic strategy of Extraction Migration has no stopping point. It is brutal to ordinary Americans because it cuts their career opportunities, shrinks their salaries and wages, raises their housing costs, and has shoved at least ten million American men out of the labor force.

Extraction migration also distorts the economy and curbs Americans’ productivity, partly because it allows employers to use stoop labor instead of machines. Migration also reduces voters’ political clout, undermines employees’ workplace rights, and widens the regional wealth gaps between the Democrats’ big coastal states and the Republicans’ heartland and southern states.

An economy built on extraction migration also alienates young people and radicalizes Americans’ democratic, equality-promoting civic culture because it allows wealthy elites to ignore despairing Americans at the bottom of society.

The policy is hidden behind a wide variety of noble-sounding excuses and explanations. For example, progressives claim that the U.S. is a “Nation of Immigrants,” that Americans have a duty to accept foreign refugees, and that the state must renew itself by replacing populations. But the colonialism-like economic strategy also kills many migrants, exploits poor people, and splits foreign families as it extracts human-resource wealth from the poor home countries.

The economic policy is backed by progressives who wish to transform the U.S. from a society governed by European-origin civic culture into a progressive-directed empire of competitive, resentful identity groups. “We’re trying to become the first multiracial, multi-ethnic superpower in the world,” Rep. Rohit Khanna (D-CA) told the New York Times on March 21. “It will be an extraordinary achievement … we will ultimately triumph,” he boasted.